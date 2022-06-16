All Twisted Masquerade Event Tome challenges in Dead by Daylight
The Masquerade Event has begun, and you’re invited to complete multiple challenges.
The Twisted Masquerade event has kicked off in Dead by Daylight, giving you the chance to earn multiple rewards by participating in the event. While the big thing for this event is the 12 masks you can earn by finding Invitations during a trial game, there are more rewards for you to earn through the Twisted Masquerade Event Tome. In this guide, we will break down all Twisted Masquerade Event Tome challenges and their rewards for Dead by Daylight. This event will be from June 16 to 30.
All Twisted Masquerade Event Tome challenges and rewards
There are two types of challenges during this event. There will be Community Challenges and standard ones, with the standard ones being ones you do while playing as a Killer or a Survivor. The Community Challenges will be ongoing things everyone playing Dead by Daylight will be attempting to unlock. There are also two levels of the Event Tome. The first level is on June 16, and level two will be available six days after the Twisted Masquerade launches.
All Level 1 Community Twisted Masquerade challenges
These are all Community Events you can work through during the Twisted Masquerade.
- Community: Destroy or Rebuild – Complete a total of 30,000,000 of the following as Survivor or Killer: Succeed at generator skill checks, or break generators
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points
- Community: Cat or Mouse – Complete a total of 250,000,00 seconds of the following as Survivor or Killer: Be chased by the Killer, or Chase Survivors
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points
- Rewards: Glittering Mass (Killer Item for The Dredge)
- Community: Drop or Chop – Complete a total of 5,000,000 of the following as Survivor or Killer: Drop pallets while being chased by the Killer, or Break Pallets
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points
- Community: Salvation or Sacrifice – Complete a total of 7,250,000 of the following as Survivor or Killer: Safely unhook Survivors or Hook Survivors
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points
- Rewards: Twisted Tunic (Survivor Item for Haddie Kaur)
All Level 1 Twisted Masquerade personal challenges
These are all personal challenges you can accept and work on while playing Trials. You can complete them at your desired pace during the Twisted Masquerade event.
- Light of the Party: Finish repairing 3 Anniversary generators
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- Putting up the Decorations: Hook 4 Survivors on anniversary hooks
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- A Minor Inconvenience: Hit a Survivor 3 Times within 30 seconds of being stunned by any means
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- Bloody Good: Hit a survivor with your weapon 10 times
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- Unobstructed: Break 5 Pallets or breakable walls while in a chase (in a single trial)
- Rewards: 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Blood Points, and the next entry in the Twisted Masquerade
- Skilled Operator: Succeed at 15 Skill Checks
- 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- Eluding the Overlap: Escape 1 Trial as Haddie Kaur (in a single trial)
- Rewards: 5 Rift Fragments, and 25,000 Blood Points
- Lift Giver: Heal a total of 3 health states of any Survivor
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- Nerves of Bloody Steel: Hide within 10 meters of the Killer while injured for 20 seconds (in a single trial)
- Rewards: 5 Rift Fragments, and 25,000 Blood Points
- Where you Least Expect: Hit a Survivor within 15 seconds of exiting a locker 5 times as The Dredge (in a single trial)
- Rewards: 5 Rift Fragments, and 25,000 Blood Points
- Almost Made It: Go from health to injured while evaluating a window or a pellet while in a chase four times
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points
- Be there or be square: Collet 1 invitation
- Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments, and 15,000 Blood Points