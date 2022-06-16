All Twisted Masquerade Event Tome challenges in Dead by Daylight

The Twisted Masquerade event has kicked off in Dead by Daylight, giving you the chance to earn multiple rewards by participating in the event. While the big thing for this event is the 12 masks you can earn by finding Invitations during a trial game, there are more rewards for you to earn through the Twisted Masquerade Event Tome. In this guide, we will break down all Twisted Masquerade Event Tome challenges and their rewards for Dead by Daylight. This event will be from June 16 to 30.

All Twisted Masquerade Event Tome challenges and rewards

There are two types of challenges during this event. There will be Community Challenges and standard ones, with the standard ones being ones you do while playing as a Killer or a Survivor. The Community Challenges will be ongoing things everyone playing Dead by Daylight will be attempting to unlock. There are also two levels of the Event Tome. The first level is on June 16, and level two will be available six days after the Twisted Masquerade launches.

All Level 1 Community Twisted Masquerade challenges

These are all Community Events you can work through during the Twisted Masquerade.

Community: Destroy or Rebuild – Complete a total of 30,000,000 of the following as Survivor or Killer: Succeed at generator skill checks, or break generators Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points

Community: Cat or Mouse – Complete a total of 250,000,00 seconds of the following as Survivor or Killer: Be chased by the Killer, or Chase Survivors Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points Rewards: Glittering Mass (Killer Item for The Dredge)

Community: Drop or Chop – Complete a total of 5,000,000 of the following as Survivor or Killer: Drop pallets while being chased by the Killer, or Break Pallets Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points

Community: Salvation or Sacrifice – Complete a total of 7,250,000 of the following as Survivor or Killer: Safely unhook Survivors or Hook Survivors Rewards: 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Blood Points Rewards: Twisted Tunic (Survivor Item for Haddie Kaur)



All Level 1 Twisted Masquerade personal challenges

These are all personal challenges you can accept and work on while playing Trials. You can complete them at your desired pace during the Twisted Masquerade event.