You will find multiple Twitch badges attached to usernames while viewing a Twitch stream. Each of these badges has a different role and holds unique rankings for a Twitch streamer. You want to respect these as a user as many of the badges identify who is monitoring the chat and ensuring everything is going well while a stream is happening. Here’s what you need to know about all Twitch badges and what they mean.

All Twitch badges

These are all badges you might encounter while visiting a Twitch streamer’s chat.

Administration Staff Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

A user with the Administration Staff Twitch badge next to their name is a paid individual who monitors Twitch as a whole, responds to and reviews grief reports, and enforces the website’s Terms of Services.

Artist Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

When you see the Artist Twitch badge next to a user, they have recognized by the streamer as someone who has submitted and contributed to the channel in a creative way, such as providing emotes, overlays, or even a streamer’s avatar.

Broadcaster Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

A user speaking in a Twitch stream with this icon, the Broadcaster Twitch badge, is the one hosting the Twitch Steam and is the person you’re watching.

Chat Moderator Twitch badge

Image via

Twitch

A user in a Twitch Steam chat with the Chat Moderator Twitch badge assists the streamer in reviewing the chat, placing users who disrupt or cause trouble during a stream in time, slowing down the chat, or even releasing bans.

Prime Gaming Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

This is a user who has subscribed to Twitch’s premium services, and they have access to multiple benefits while in this program.

Turbo Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

A user with this badge next to their username has access to Twitch’s monthly premium services, which is slightly different than one who is a Prime Gaming User.

Twitch Staff badge

Image via Twitch

Anyone with the Twitch Staff badge is a member of the Twitch website.

Verified Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

Those with the Verified Twitch badge next to their name have access to Turbo, provided Bits to a streamer, have Prime Gaming, or have received a badge from a Twitch Crate opening. Any Twitch partner will automatically receive this badge.

VIP Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

The streamer has recognized a VIP member of a Twitch chat as being a loyal member of their community. Anyone with this symbol is typically exempt from chat and channel moderation settings, but Chat Moderators can directly deal with them.

Watching Without Audio Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

A user with the Watching Without Audio Twitch badge means they are observing the stream with limited, no, audio.

Watching Without Video Twitch badge

Image via Twitch

A user with the Watching Without Video Twitch badge is currently not watching the stream but is participating in the chat.