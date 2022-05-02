All types of unlockables in Nintendo Switch Sports

With an online multiplayer mode in Nintendo Switch Sports, it will be important for many to create a unique character in the game. Thankfully, there are all sorts of unlockables you can collect in the game. Here’s a breakdown of every type of unlockables you can find in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Most of the game’s unlockables are simply cosmetic, giving you all sorts of ways to clothe and accessorize your character. At the beginning of the game, you won’t have that many, but as you level up, you’ll gain all manner of cosmetics to add to your character.

From the collectibles shown so far at the time of writing, you can collect the following:

Variant sports equipment colors for tennis racquets, bowling balls, and volleyballs.

Different hats like a knit cap.

Varieties of eyewear like glasses.

Facial features like a beard, face paint, or earrings.

Different activewear and clothes.

All manner of titles to put on your character’s card.

Stamps with all sorts of emotes attached to them.

The ability to play in the pro leagues.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

All the collectibles are obtained by completing cards when you level up. They will change every two weeks or so, so you’ll want to keep playing to get all the rewards you’d like.

Currently, you can’t unlock more sports by playing Nintendo Switch Sports. It is limited to six currently, but golf will be added this fall. There are a lot of sports missing from prior titles, certainly, so we hope that Nintendo expands the game further with more opportunities through DLC.