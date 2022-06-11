All Ultra Unlock Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
What rewards will you receive during this limited time?
Following Pokémon Go Fest 2022, trainers worldwide completed enough Arena Challenges to receive a series of Ultra Unlock rewards. These rewards will boost several events throughout the Season of Go, from June to August. The first Ultra Unlock reward happens during Adventure Week 2022 on Sunday, from 11 AM to 3 PM in your local timezone. These are all Field Research tasks available during the Ultra Unlock Research Day in Pokémon Go.
All Ultra Unlock Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards
You will need to visit nearby PokéStops or Gyms to receive these Field Research tasks. They will only appear in your local time zone from 11 AM to 3 PM. You can redeem them after the event, but you cannot find more following this time frame.
These are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards you can receive.
- Battle in a Gym – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Battle in a Raid – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Catch 3 Rock-type Pokémon – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Evolve 2 Rock-type Pokémon – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Make 5 Curveball throws in a row – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Make 5 Nice throws in a row – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Make 2 Great throws in a row – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Power Up Pokémon 3 times – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
- Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter
Depending on your playstyle preferences, we recommend looking for the Field Research tasks that focus on catching Rock-type Pokémon, making specific PokéBall throws, or spinning PokéStops or Gyms. The others are not the best options if you want multiple Cranidos or Shieldon encounters to optimize your time during the Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day.