All Ultra Unlock Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Following Pokémon Go Fest 2022, trainers worldwide completed enough Arena Challenges to receive a series of Ultra Unlock rewards. These rewards will boost several events throughout the Season of Go, from June to August. The first Ultra Unlock reward happens during Adventure Week 2022 on Sunday, from 11 AM to 3 PM in your local timezone. These are all Field Research tasks available during the Ultra Unlock Research Day in Pokémon Go.

All Ultra Unlock Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards

You will need to visit nearby PokéStops or Gyms to receive these Field Research tasks. They will only appear in your local time zone from 11 AM to 3 PM. You can redeem them after the event, but you cannot find more following this time frame.

These are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards you can receive.

Battle in a Gym – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Battle in a Raid – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Catch 3 Rock-type Pokémon – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Evolve 2 Rock-type Pokémon – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Make 5 Curveball throws in a row – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Make 5 Nice throws in a row – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Make 2 Great throws in a row – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Power Up Pokémon 3 times – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Depending on your playstyle preferences, we recommend looking for the Field Research tasks that focus on catching Rock-type Pokémon, making specific PokéBall throws, or spinning PokéStops or Gyms. The others are not the best options if you want multiple Cranidos or Shieldon encounters to optimize your time during the Ultra Unlock Limited Research Day.