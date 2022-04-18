All unlockable characters in Lake Paonga in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Like most locations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Lake Paonga holds opportunities for players to unlock additional characters. In total, there are just two to collect, both being familiar faces from Episode I: The Phantom Menace. However, neither of these figures can be found in the area. Here’s where and how you can get your hands on these characters.

R2-R9

Screenshot by Gamepur

R2-R9 can only be unlocked once the Spatula Spectacular side quest is finished. You can discover it directly after traveling to Gungan City in Naboo. The droid will be sitting to the left of the entrance and tasks you with delivering a message to the one Gungan that holds a spatula in Gungan City. We recommend tracking the quest through the Holoprojector, as it will lend waypoints to other Gungans that can help point you in the right direction.

If done correctly, you should find this spatula-wielding Gungan in a bubble on the city’s lower floors. R2-R9 will then be available in the Character menu for 35,000 studs.

Boss Nass

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to R2-R9, the terrifying Boss Nass will require that you first beat the Gungans Gone side quest. You can receive this quest by speaking to Nass in the back of Gungan City’s top floor (as shown above). Though, you will need to complete Episode II: The Attack of the Clones to receive the quest. He will then ask you to travel to Coruscant, Geonosis, and Tatooine to find a missing Gungan on each planet — so it’s best to also track this quest to reveal their locations.

Once all three are found, you can head back to Boss Nass once more to finish Gungans Gone and gain access to him. He can then be purchased for 100,000 studs.

Related: All unlockable characters in Coruscant’s Federal District in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga