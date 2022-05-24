Lost Ark is home to a huge number of collectibles, but one of the most important of these are the Mokoko Seeds. There are more than 1200 of them scattered around the world and collecting all of them not only comes with bragging rights but also nets players potions and ship upgrades as well.

Most Mokoko Seeds are pretty easy to spot out in the world, but some can be tricky to track down since they are just outside the main bounds of the map and require you to do a bit of exploration before you can get to them. In the Vairgrys’s Nest area, there is one Mokoko Seed that you might need a bit of help to find.

All Vairgrys’s Nest Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Vairgrys’s Nest is a small area located on the southern edge of the world map. It is home to a pair of bosses that could cause you a bit of trouble if they happen to spawn as you’re exploring the island, but they can be avoided by staying close to the edges of the map, particularly at the bottom-center area.

There are a total of three Mokoko Seeds on Vairgrys’s Nest. Two are pretty easy to spot as you head north on the map, but one will need a bit of exploring to track down. Head to Point 1 on the above map. There you will find a group of trees that look like the edge of the map. However, you can continue walking to the North-East and make your way through this treeline. Follow the new path that has presented itself until you spot the Mokoko Seed just on the opposite side of the small pond.

The final two Mokoko Seeds in Vairgrys’s Nest are in the bushes and trees on the left side of the map as you head North. Keep an eye out while you are at Point 2 and Point 3 on the map and you’ll spot them without much trouble.