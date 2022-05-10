All Vanguard Medals for Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2

The Guardian Games 2022 is where you can earn Vanguard Medals as you complete Vanguard Strikes in Destiny 2. You’ll need to meet specific qualifications to earn these Medals during the competition. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Vanguard Medals you can earn during the Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.

All Vanguard Medals in Guardian Games 2022

You can earn these medals during Vanguard Strikes. These are all of the potential medals you can earn.