All vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 delivers several new locations and Battle Pass cosmetics, but one cannot forget the importance of weapons. This time around, there are three never-before-seen weapons that players can discover in chests or as ground loot, but that means not all guns from last season will be sticking around. For instance, the battle royale has temporarily vaulted a handful of fan-favorite damage dealers, like the Drum Shotgun and MK-Seven Assault Rifle. Here’s every weapon that has been removed or added in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

As first posted by proven leaker FortniteBR, the debut of Season 3 results in the vaulting of just seven items. Unfortunately, developer Epic Games has removed the ability to save weapons from previous seasons into tents, so the following items can now only be used in Creative mode.

Balloons

Drum Shotgun

MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped AR

LMG

Rift-To-Go

Thermal Flopper

Related: All Fortnite vehicles, ranked

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although no weapons before last season have been unvaulted, this latest season debuts with three brand new weapons. Each gun comes in six different rarities, ranging from Common to Mythic, with every higher rarity improving their damage and headshot damage stats.

DMR Sniper

Hammer Assault Rifle

Two-Shot Shotgun

Outside of the island, Chapter 3 Season 3 is also armed with a one cosmetic-filled Battle Pass. The new pass continues its “page” format from recent seasons and offers a total of a hundred cosmetics. This includes eight different skins, such as a Snap skin that allows players to customize almost all of their body parts. However, the most notable addition may certainly be Darth Vader, a skin that even has its own dedicated Back Bling and Harvesting Tool.