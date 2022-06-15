Vernon, April O’Neil’s rival at the Channel 6 news station, has misplaced multiple VHS tapes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. You can find them throughout the levels of the game, and they contain important footage Vernon wants to use to present to the station. In this guide, we cover where you can find all VHS tape locations in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

All VHS tape locations in Shredder’s Revenge

You can find five VHS tapes as you explore Shredder’s Revenge. These tapes will appear on levels six, seven, 10, 11, and 13.

VHS Tape 1

The first VHS tape is available on the sixth level, the Crystal Mall. You will find it on the second floor of the level. It will be available close to the movie area, with a Punk Frogs poster. It will be inside a garbage can, in between two plants.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

VHS Tape 2

You must make your way to the seventh mission to find the second VHS tape. It will be close to the middle of the mission, after you proceed down the elevator. Look for an area where it’s split into a top and bottom pathway, with a gap between them. A toolbox will be on the top area, to the right. Destroy this item to discover the VHS Tape.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

VHS Tape 3

The next VHS Tape will be available on level 10. You will find it halfway through the level when you first enter the warehouse. It will appear on the top left of the screen, inside one of the cardboard boxes. Be careful you don’t go too far to the right and miss it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

VHS Tape 4

The fourth VHS tape will be available on level 11. Here, in the Natural History Museum, you can find it pretty early in the level. It will appear right when the Triceraton stampede happens, and you have to dodge multiple waves of these creatures. There will be a bookshelf on the top area of this hallway that will have the VHS Tape drop after destroying it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

VHS Tape 5

The final VHS tape will be on level 13. You can find it at the beginning of the mission, as you’re fighting your way through the Stone Warriors for the first time. Right before you enter the technodome, there will be a Foot Clan crate that you can destroy, which drops the final VHS Tape.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can take these back to Vernon and receive 100 points as a reward, so long as you’ve discovered Vernon’s location.