Controlling Arrakis is challenging, even if you were to land on the planet by yourself in Dune: Spice Wars. The planet itself is trying to force you off it, limiting your chances of obtaining the precious Spice you can find. Not only do you have to deal with the planet, though, but there are also multiple factions working against you, attempting to gain control of the Spice and the planet’s population. Victory is your only concern in the game. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Victory Conditions in Dune: Spice Wars and how you can achieve them.

All Victory Conditions in Dune: Spice Wars

There are three Victory Conditions you can have in the game: Domination, Hegemony, and Political. You can turn off Hegemony and Political, but you can never remove Domination.

Domination

When playing a Domination game, your goal is to defeat the other three houses on the map or the other players. Your goal is to control as much of the map as possible, destroy the capitals of the opposing factions, and control Arrakis. It’s the most straightforward gameplay mode you can play in Dune: Spice Wars.

Hegemony

All players will be gaining Hegemony as they play the game. This victory condition is for players to reach the highest amount of Hegemony before the other factions. A higher Hegemony amount reflects the faction’s control over Dune, meaning the more you have, the more of the planet sweeps under your control. You can gain Hegemony by controlling Villages, expanding your territory, paying the Spice Tax, your Landsraad Standing, and special categories each faction can exclusively receive Hegemony.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Hegemony route can be more complex than Domination, but the two are closely aligned.

Political

The third victory condition is through politics, a Political victory. Unlike Domination, you’ll need to use guile and wit to win over the Landsraad council to have them favor you. You can directly do this through the Landsraad menu and become the political governor of Arrakis. These requirements will need to be met before the Dune Governorship option unlocks at the Landsraad.

39 regions in Arrakis need to be under control of a faction across the planet

3 of Arrakis’ Sietchs have allies

After these requirements have been met by all factions playing the game, the Governorship elections begin. To become Governor, you will need to have 400 Landsraad standing and ally yourself with one of Arrakis’ Sietches. You will need to hold political offices for 60 consecutive days to win.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These are the three primary ways to win a Dune: Spice Wars game. Before starting a game, you can choose to disable the Political or Hegemony victory conditions. Again, the Domination victory condition cannot be turned off.