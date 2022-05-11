The Water Festival 2022 event is available in Pokémon Go. You can expect to see a surge of Water-type Pokémon throughout your neighborhood while this event is happening. Two notable Pokémon will debut during the event, Dewpider, and Lapras wearing a scarf. Lapras is a costumed Pokémon, but Dewpider is new to the Pokémon Go roster. You can encounter these two in multiple ways during the event, such as from Field Research tasks. In this guide, we cover all Water Festival 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Water Festival 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

You can acquire these Field Research tasks by spinning Poké Stop or Gym discs throughout your local area. All players can only carry three of these tasks at a time, and we recommend refreshing your list to ensure you find the Water Festival 2022 Field Research tasks before the event is over. These are all the tasks and rewards you can receive during the Water Festival 2022 event.

Catch 5 Pokémon – Magikarp encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – Dewpider encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Lapras wearing a scarf encounter

Of these Field Research tasks, all are viable to players. Magikarp is a solid Pokémon to encounter often to earn more Candy for it, potentially allowing you to evolve it into a Gyarados. The second task, Dewpider, is the new Pokémon for the event, and its evolved form Araquanid, will be a coveted Pokémon to use in the Great League.

When it comes to finding Lapras wearing a scarf, it’s good to see while it is challenging to catch 25 Pokémon reliably. The alternative to catching Lapras wearing a scarf is to find it in three-star raids, which require a raid pass. You cannot participate in these events if you do not have one. Although the Catch 25 Pokémon Field Research task might be rare, giving players a chance to catch Lapras wearing a scarf is better than none.

The Water Festival 2022 will be over on May 20 at 8 PM in your local time zone, and these Field Research tasks will disappear.