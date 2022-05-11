All Water Festival: Catch Challenged Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Water Festival has returned to Pokémon Go for the Season of Alola. It is one of the final events for the season, giving you the chance to earn a variety of Water-type Pokémon. Dewpider and Lapras with a scarf will also be debuting in this event, giving you the rare opportunity to add them to your collection. Throughout the Water Festival 2022, you can also complete a limited-time Timed Research, available to everyone. These are all the tasks and rewards for the Water Festival 2022 Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Water Festival 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Water Festival 2022 event starts on May 12 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You will have until May 20 at 8 PM to complete these Timed Research tasks to earn the available rewards. For this year, you will only have one series of tasks to complete.

Task 1

Catch 15 Pokémon – 20 Poké Balls

Catch 50 Pokémon – 25 Great Balls

Catch 25 Water-type Pokémon – 25 Ultra Balls

Make 25 Curveball throws – Dewpider encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 50 Mega Gyarados Candy

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Lapras wearing a scarf encounter.

All five available tasks feature a way to catch Pokémon during the Water Festival event. Each of the tasks stack on top of each other, such as catching 15 Pokémon will complete before catching 50, but you do make progress on this task simultaneously. The same goes for whenever you catch a Water-type Pokémon. If you’re struggling to find any Pokémon in your local area, adding incense to your character or placing a lure on a Poké Stop never hurts. We recommend using a Rainy Lure Module because of the surge of Water-type Pokémon.

After completing the Timed Research, you receive a guaranteed encounter with a Lapras wearing a scarf. There’s a chance of catching a shiny version of this Pokémon.