All Waygate locations in V Rising

Within survival-crafter V Rising, Waygates are a means to rapidly move from one side of the world to another. While Shapeshifting allows vampires to move up to 45% faster, Waygates mitigate the travel time entirely via teleportation.

Of course, it comes with caveats. Most resources, if not all, can not be teleported within a Waygate. This means farming runs towards the copper mine can’t be supplemented with Waygate visits, and ultimately increases the danger of farming runs.

There are currently ten Waygates within V Rising, scattered across the world. Waygates locations tend to be placed within thick vegetation, which blocks out the sun at all hours. This is a form of safe-load for Waygate users, and players needing to load a new biome are almost guaranteed safety from the elements (though not hostile NPCs).

Finally, in order to unlock a Waygate, players simply need to find the Waygate. Stepping into the region will alert players that a new area has been discovered, and the Waygate will be added to the list of active ones for that player.

Farbane Woods

Screenshot by DoubleXP

New players will stomp about in Farbane Woods for a while, and four Waygates are placed at four corners around to help facilitate that movement. Holding the most Waygates of all regions, Moving about Fargane is likely one of the more pleasing aspects of this biome.

Dunley Farmlands

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Dunley Farmlands tends to be the first interaction players have with human villages, and holds a far denser human population than Farbane Woods. The tighter clustering of these Waygates means it’s far easier to unlock all three, even at a lower level, as long as players can travel quickly enough.

Hallowed Mountains

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hallowed Mountains is a cold and desolate place, and those two aspects are intertwined. There is one Waygate here, and it’s on the far opposite side from the V Rising fishing spot for this biome. Still, this biome is currently small enough that its inconvenience factor is mitigated by simply Shapeshifting.

Silverlight Hills

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Silverlight Hills is a clustered biome of humanity, and can be difficult to move around. The singular Waygate for this region admittedly does little to mitigate these factors.

Cursed Forest

If players are entering the Cursed Forest, then there’s likely little left for the game to throw at them. Tap this Waygate on the way in to make corpse-runs far faster in the future.