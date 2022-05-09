All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors

As another Apex Legends season begins, it’s time for another round of balance adjustments across its various weapons, characters, and game modes. If you were hoping your favorite guns were buffed, you’ll be sorely disappointed unless you run the Mastiff. However, you can take solace in some of the pesky weapons receiving a long list of nerfs. The guide below lists all weapon buffs and nerfs you can expect once Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors officially begins.

All weapon buffs

Mastiff Ammo capacity has beeen dropped from six to four bullets, which is the only downgrade The pellet blast pattern has been tightened Each pellet now deals 14 damage instead of 11 Pellet sizes have increased Firing rate bumped up from 1.1 to 1.2 Stockpile ammo is now 28



Mozambique and Peacekeeper Limb damage bumped up from 0.8 to 1.0



Havoc Rifle Beginning of the firing pattern has improved recoil



All weapon nerfs

Kraber .50-Cal Weapon damage dropped from 145 to 140 Headshot multiplier has been reduced to 2.0 from the previous 3.0 multiplier



Rampage LMG Handling time has been slightly improved Reload speed increased from 2.6 to 3.1 seconds



L-Star EMG Slightly improved handling time Headshot distance has been dropped from 64 meters to 57 meters Overheat cool-off increased from 2.5 to 3.6 seconds Headshot damage multiplier has been dropped from 1.75 to 1.5



Devotion LMG Slight damage reduction from 16 to 15 Headshot damage multiplier reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 Headshot distance dropped from 64 meters to 57 meters, just as with the L-Star Reload time increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2 seconds Now takes 0.8 seconds to draw the weapon, up from 0.7 seconds Holstering takes 0.75 seconds, up from 0.65 seconds Lowering the weapon takes 0.6 seconds, up from 0.5 seconds Raising the Devotion takes 0.65 seconds, up from 0.55 seconds



Spitfire Slight damage reduction from 19 to 18 Level 3 and 4 magazine capacity reduced from 55 to 50 The Spitfire now has a larger bullet spread when hip firing from a crouching stance The barrel attachment slot has been removed Headshot damage multiplier is now 1.5 instead of 1.75 Yet again, headshot distance is dropped from 64 meters to 57 meters Slightly increased reload time from 3.2 seconds to 3.4 seconds Drawing the Spitfire now takes 0.8 seconds, up from 0.7 seconds Holstering the Spitfire takes 0.75 seconds, up from 0.65 seconds Raising the weapon takes 0.65 seconds, up from 0.55 seconds Lowering the gun takes 0.6 seconds, up from 0.5 seconds



Other balance changes