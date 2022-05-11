Roguelike games are usually filled with fun and exciting powers and weapons to help you navigate the punishing areas and enemies that spawn within. Games like Vampire Survivors also allow players to upgrade and combine weapons to suit their playstyle, helping them survive longer against the increasingly difficult and brutal bosses and enemies that spawn.

Figuring out how to get the right weapon combinations and what they do is key, so here is everything you need to know.

All weapon combinations in Vampire Survivors

Weapon combinations in Vampire Survivors run off of both a weapon and a passive item, combining into a new and deadly variation on the original. To create these combinations, first players must upgrade their weapons to the maximum of level eight. After that, you need to hope that the right passive item spawns on the map for you to collect and equip. There is a lot of chance to this process, as with most roguelikes.

When you’ve got the upgraded weapon and the correct passive item equipped, you just need to survive ten minutes in the game and defeat the boss that spawns. They will drop a treasure chest that will contain the evolved version of your weapon.

Sometimes it isn’t exactly obvious which item is going to pair well with a weapon, so here are all the weapon combinations and what items create them.