All Yun-Jin Lee outfits in Dead By Daylight

Yun-Jin Lee is one of the many Survivors you can choose to play in Dead by Daylight. When playing this character, you can choose from multiple outfits to make her stand out as she attempts to survive against the many Killers she’ll have to outrun. These are all of the Yun-Jin Lee outfits you can choose in Dead by Daylight.

All Yun-Jin Lee outfits

Default

The default outfit features Yun-Jin Lee in a faux fur coat, with a bright shirt underneath, with a fitted skirt to cap out the look.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Apgujeong-Dong Press Conference

The Apgujeong-Dong Press Conference outfit is a recolor of her standard outfit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Cheongdam-Dong Press Conference

The Cheongdam-Dong Press Conference outfit is a recolor of Yun’s standard look.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

False Silver Lining Launch

The False Silver Lining Launch outfit is a dramatic recolor of her standard outfit, swapping out small details, and recoloring Yun’s hair.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fatal Free Fall Launch

The Fatal Free Fall Launch is similar to the False Silver outfit, with a different set of colors for Yun.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Midnight Fashionista

The Midnight Fasionista outfit dramatically changes Yun’s outfit, giving her a different wig, a jacket, shirt and tie, and baggy jeans.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Myeong-Dong Press Conference

The Myeong-Dong Press Conference outfit is a recolor of Yun’s standard appearance.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

One Caged Heart Launch

The One Caged Heart Launch is a recolor of the Fatal Free Fall and False Silver Lining Launch outfits.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Photoshoot Pyjamas

The Photoshoot Pyjamas outfit features Yun in casual nightwear with festive patterns all over. There are also several locations covered in blood.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Seoul Socialite

The Seoul Socialite is a more elite outfit with a dramatic change of attire, with a unique hairstyle for Yun. You will need to wear the entire outfit together.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sinsa-Dong Press Conference

The Sinsa-Dong Press Conference is a recolor of Yun’s standard appearance.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Chart Breaker

The Chart Breaker is a more advanced attire for Yun, featuring a unique jacket, trousers, and wig.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Hit Maker

The Hit Maker is similar to The Chart Breaker outfit but is a recolor.