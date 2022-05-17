All Yun-Jin Lee outfits in Dead By Daylight
Acquire all of Yun-Jin Lee’s outfits.
Yun-Jin Lee is one of the many Survivors you can choose to play in Dead by Daylight. When playing this character, you can choose from multiple outfits to make her stand out as she attempts to survive against the many Killers she’ll have to outrun. These are all of the Yun-Jin Lee outfits you can choose in Dead by Daylight.
All Yun-Jin Lee outfits
Default
The default outfit features Yun-Jin Lee in a faux fur coat, with a bright shirt underneath, with a fitted skirt to cap out the look.
Apgujeong-Dong Press Conference
The Apgujeong-Dong Press Conference outfit is a recolor of her standard outfit.
Cheongdam-Dong Press Conference
The Cheongdam-Dong Press Conference outfit is a recolor of Yun’s standard look.
False Silver Lining Launch
The False Silver Lining Launch outfit is a dramatic recolor of her standard outfit, swapping out small details, and recoloring Yun’s hair.
Fatal Free Fall Launch
The Fatal Free Fall Launch is similar to the False Silver outfit, with a different set of colors for Yun.
Midnight Fashionista
The Midnight Fasionista outfit dramatically changes Yun’s outfit, giving her a different wig, a jacket, shirt and tie, and baggy jeans.
Myeong-Dong Press Conference
The Myeong-Dong Press Conference outfit is a recolor of Yun’s standard appearance.
One Caged Heart Launch
The One Caged Heart Launch is a recolor of the Fatal Free Fall and False Silver Lining Launch outfits.
Photoshoot Pyjamas
The Photoshoot Pyjamas outfit features Yun in casual nightwear with festive patterns all over. There are also several locations covered in blood.
Seoul Socialite
The Seoul Socialite is a more elite outfit with a dramatic change of attire, with a unique hairstyle for Yun. You will need to wear the entire outfit together.
Sinsa-Dong Press Conference
The Sinsa-Dong Press Conference is a recolor of Yun’s standard appearance.
The Chart Breaker
The Chart Breaker is a more advanced attire for Yun, featuring a unique jacket, trousers, and wig.
The Hit Maker
The Hit Maker is similar to The Chart Breaker outfit but is a recolor.