ANVIL coupon codes (May 2022)
Looking for freebies in Anvil?
Anvil is an action rogue game featuring top-down shooter gameplay. In Anvil, you’ll play as a Vault Breaker in the quest for extraterrestrial relics known as “Vaults” and fight against ruthless monsters. The game can rapidly become overwhelming for many players, so having codes to help you receive free rewards is always beneficial.
How to redeem Anvil coupon codes
To redeem coupon codes in Anvil, follow the below steps:
- Launch the game open the settings menu by pressing Escape
- Once done, select the Coupon Code option from the menu
- Enter the redeemable code and claim the corresponding reward
Working Anvil coupon codes
- GOALQ2UB – 1000 Crons
- INTEL500 – 500 Crons
- BOSSjh5kl9dt7h6a – 500 Crons
- GOAL67effbb8d10c – 500 Crons
- GOAL47c1dfa86e10 – 1000 Crons
- GOAL200b5aa70b12 – Jungler Gold Skin Backpack
- GOAL78f56d7efb1f – Jungler Gold Skin Shoulder Armor
- GOALc3bc57d9f13 – Jungler Gold Skin Head Gear
- GOAL2bdf8c2c769c – Jungler Gold Skin Body Armor
- GOAL67effbb8d10c – 500 Crons