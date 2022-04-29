ANVIL coupon codes (May 2022)

Anvil is an action rogue game featuring top-down shooter gameplay. In Anvil, you’ll play as a Vault Breaker in the quest for extraterrestrial relics known as “Vaults” and fight against ruthless monsters. The game can rapidly become overwhelming for many players, so having codes to help you receive free rewards is always beneficial.

How to redeem Anvil coupon codes

To redeem coupon codes in Anvil, follow the below steps:

Launch the game open the settings menu by pressing Escape

Once done, select the Coupon Code option from the menu

Enter the redeemable code and claim the corresponding reward

Working Anvil coupon codes