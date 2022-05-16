Apex Legends Mobile exact release time for all countries
Which legend will you choose to play?
Apex Legends Mobile, the portable version of Apex Legends, is set to launch globally on May 17, and many players have their eyes focused on the release time of the game. Thus, EA has officially confirmed the launch timeline for Apex Legends Mobile across different regions and you can find the complete information about it below.
Apex Legends Mobile Global Launch Timings
Once the clock hits the time mentioned below in each country, players can download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to experience the high-paced battle royale action on their handheld device.
- Los Angeles: 2 AM PDT
- London: 5 AM BST
- Tokyo: 1 PM JST
- New Delhi: 2:30 PM IST
- Brasilia: 6 AM BRT
- South Africa: 11 AM SAST
- Canberra: 10 AM AEST
It’s worth noting that the pre-registrations for Apex Legends Mobile are still live. Players can sign up for it on EA’s official website to avail various perks and bonus rewards listed below on the launch day.
- 500,000 Pre-registrations — Pre-registered
- 1,000,000 Pre-registrations — Fateful Games – Banner Frame
- 2,500,000 Pre-registrations — On-Target Banner Pose
- 5,000,000 Pre-registrations — Teeth Cutter-Epic RS9 Skin
- 10,000,000 Pre-registrations — Molten Earth – Epic Skin
- 15,000,000 Pre-registrations — Become Legendary Holospray
- 25,000,000 Pre-registrations — Sunfire Initiate – Epic Skin
The Apex Legends Mobile will weigh roughly around 3 GB as per various speculations. Therefore don’t forget to free up some storage space for a swift installation of the game. Also, make sure that your device meets the following minimum system requirements to run the game smoothly:
Android
- SoC: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420
- Android 6.0 or above
- Open GL 3.1 or higher
- 4 GB free space
- At least 2 GB RAM
Apple
- iPhone 6S or later
- OS version: 11.0 or later
- CPU: A9
- 4 GB free space
- At least 2 GB RAM
You can have a look at the Apex Legends Mobile trailer below to have a closer look at the game.