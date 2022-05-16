Apex Legends Mobile exact release time for all countries

Apex Legends Mobile, the portable version of Apex Legends, is set to launch globally on May 17, and many players have their eyes focused on the release time of the game. Thus, EA has officially confirmed the launch timeline for Apex Legends Mobile across different regions and you can find the complete information about it below.

Apex Legends Mobile Global Launch Timings

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Once the clock hits the time mentioned below in each country, players can download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to experience the high-paced battle royale action on their handheld device.

Los Angeles : 2 AM PDT

: 2 AM PDT London : 5 AM BST

: 5 AM BST Tokyo : 1 PM JST

: 1 PM JST New Delhi : 2:30 PM IST

: 2:30 PM IST Brasilia : 6 AM BRT

: 6 AM BRT South Africa : 11 AM SAST

: 11 AM SAST Canberra : 10 AM AEST

For legends looking to time their drop just right.



Please note: As we prepare for launch, some regions will see the game propagate on servers before that time and in some cases today. The game will be fully launched, in all regions, on May 17th. See you on the drop ship. pic.twitter.com/uvlSyM67sF — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 16, 2022

It’s worth noting that the pre-registrations for Apex Legends Mobile are still live. Players can sign up for it on EA’s official website to avail various perks and bonus rewards listed below on the launch day.

500,000 Pre-registrations — Pre-registered

1,000,000 Pre-registrations — Fateful Games – Banner Frame

2,500,000 Pre-registrations — On-Target Banner Pose

5,000,000 Pre-registrations — Teeth Cutter-Epic RS9 Skin

10,000,000 Pre-registrations — Molten Earth – Epic Skin

15,000,000 Pre-registrations — Become Legendary Holospray

25,000,000 Pre-registrations — Sunfire Initiate – Epic Skin

The Apex Legends Mobile will weigh roughly around 3 GB as per various speculations. Therefore don’t forget to free up some storage space for a swift installation of the game. Also, make sure that your device meets the following minimum system requirements to run the game smoothly:

Android

SoC: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0 or above

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Apple

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

You can have a look at the Apex Legends Mobile trailer below to have a closer look at the game.



