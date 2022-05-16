Apex Legends Mobile – recommended specs and minimum requirements

Apex Legends Mobile launches on May 17, with pre-registration now available. The mobile free-to-play game is available on both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded directly from each platform’s app store. Apex Legends Mobile is not connected to Apex Legends itself, operating as its own independent entity. This includes having an exclusive legend in Fade, who launches alongside the game. The regular version of Apex Legends allows for relatively underpowered PCs to play the game, and that idea seems to have been used for Apex Legends Mobile. Here are the recommended specs and minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile minimum requirements

EA currently does not have any recommended specs for phones for Apex Legends Mobile, but it does have minimum requirements. This means if your device meets these standards, it should be able to run Apex Legends Mobile. EA noted on its website that both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store will not let you download the game if you don’t meet the minimum requirements.

Android minimum requirements

Android 6.0 or later

CPU: Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420

At least 3GB RAM*

At least 4GB of storage space

Screen sizes: N/L/XL

*If you have a 2GB Ram device from Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, or Xiaomi, you may be able to download Apex Legends Mobile.

iOS minimum requirements

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

At least 2GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

Considering the latest iPhone is the iPhone 13 and the minimum requirement is the iPhone 6S, Apex Legends Mobile can seemingly run on most modern smartphones. Similarly, Android phones are required to be on Android 6.0 or later and the most current version is Android 12. If you aren’t sure if your phone meets the requirements to play Apex Legends Mobile, check the game’s app store page on your device.