Apocalypse Pacifist achievement/trophy guide in Back 4 Blood

It’s not very often that you will go any stretch of time in Back 4 Blood without attacking Ridden enemies. That is why the Apocalypse Pacifist achievement/trophy can be so hard to get. To unlock it, everyone on your team needs to go an entire level without killing an enemy. Between hordes and Mutated Ridden, this just is not viable if you want to survive. However, unlocking this achievement is not as hard as it seems. Here is how to do it.

To get the Apocalypse Pacifist achievement or trophy, you are going to want to start up Back 4 Blood in Offline Mode. While the achievement specifically says that no one on the team can kill an enemy that does not count AI teammates. We recommend creating a deck that is focused on self-survival and then loading up the first level on Recruit difficulty.

All you need to do is walk along the level without firing or meleeing any enemies. If you get surrounded, just stand still and let the AI help you. If a horde is attacking, find a corner and sit there until it passes. Once you either close the safe room door or enter a Ridden Hive the achievement/trophy will unlock.

Related: All Back 4 Blood trophies and achievements