Archero Promo Codes (May 2022)
Archero promotional codes for October 2020.
Promotional codes in Archero come and go quickly, so be sure to act whenever you have the opportunity to apply them in-game. Promo codes offer loads of free goodies in the game, including gems, coins, loot, or useful in-game items.
Where to enter promo code in Archero
To do this, launch Archero and select the gear icon to open up the settings. There will be an Insert Promo Code option at the bottom of the screen; copy one of the codes below and enter it.
Available Codes
- 22SPRING20 – 50x Gems, 10k Coins, 5x Energy, 50x Sapphire
Expired Codes
- QuickRaid
- 2021222
- chris2021archero
- lovearchero— Redeem Code for 100 Sapphires, 214 Coins, and five purple tickets.
- 2021 – 2,021 Coins and Coupons
- archerhi – 10 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key
- HTOT – 100 Gems, 1,031 Coins, and a Gold Key
- goodarcher – 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key
- archeroduo – 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Ring
- archerogo – 20 Gems, 20 Sapphires, and a bunch of Scrolls
- archerofun – 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key
- archerowin – 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Bright Robe
- archero1 – Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and an Owl Pet
- YOUTH – Redeem for 61 Gems, 6,100 Coins, and 10x Energy
- image – Redeem for 2,000 Coins, 20 Energy, and Chest Key
- HAPPY
- FRIENDS
- santahero
- Thx2021Giving