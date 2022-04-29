Archero Promo Codes (May 2022)

Promotional codes in Archero come and go quickly, so be sure to act whenever you have the opportunity to apply them in-game. Promo codes offer loads of free goodies in the game, including gems, coins, loot, or useful in-game items.

Where to enter promo code in Archero

To do this, launch Archero and select the gear icon to open up the settings. There will be an Insert Promo Code option at the bottom of the screen; copy one of the codes below and enter it.

Available Codes

22SPRING20 – 50x Gems, 10k Coins, 5x Energy, 50x Sapphire

Expired Codes