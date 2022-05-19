Are Arma Reforger Servers down? How to check the server status

Arma Reforger is a game that relies quite heavily on a connection to the internet. Games are hosted on the developer’s servers for hundreds of players to battle it out in. While there is a single player element to it, the core of Arma Reforger is online, and it suffers when there’s no connection. This guide explains how to check if Arma Reforger’s servers are down and details the latest known maintenance schedule.

May 19, 2022 maintenance

Bohemia Interactive has confirmed that Arma Reforger servers will be down for a period of maintenance on May 19. The maintenance will take place from 4 AM PT/1 PM CEST to 7 AM PT/4 PM CEST on Xbox and 7 AM PT/4 PM CEST to 10 AM PT/7 PM CEST on PC. This maintenance allows the developer to implement an update that should fix several of the issues found in the game since launch.

How to check if Arma Reforger servers are down

At the time of writing, there’s no server page for Arma Reforger, so you can’t check if the game’s servers are online on any website. However, you can use the next best thing to check for any issues. The official Arma Twitter account will post about any upcoming maintenance or server downtime. This is the best way to check if the game’s servers are really down or if there’s an issue on your end.

Can’t connect to server error

Arma Reforger is an early access game both on PC and Xbox. As such, there are bugs and glitches that can crop up to ruin your day, for example, the “Server Error, connection has failed” error. You can try various fixes for these errors, but most of the time, turning your device off and on again will fix the problem. If you can’t connect to the servers after multiple restarts, and it doesn’t look like anything wrong is reported on Twitter, you should file a ticket through the official website. The developer will then register this, and it will address whatever is going on as soon as it can.