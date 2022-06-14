Are Outriders servers down? How to check Outriders’ server status

People Can Fly’s third-person looter shooter Outriders requires a continuous connection to its multiplayer servers in order to play. For fans, this means keeping tabs on how those servers are performing is a must.

Players can check the latest server statuses for Outriders on the official status page. The website lists known information on the game’s core component and multiplayer elements, as well as the Square Enix Membership system that players are required to sign into. Previous outages and maintenance periods are listed on the “Incident History” section.

The developers have also used the game’s official Twitter account to announce scheduled maintenance times in the past, making it another solid place to check in the case of problems with getting into the game. Fans may want to keep an eye on both pages as Outriders expands its content offerings with the Worldslayer expansion pack, adding new weapons, armor, skill trees, a full second story campaign, and a replayable endgame dungeon to the harsh world of Enoch. Players old and new should have plenty to chew on with the DLC’s summer 2022 launch.

The game’s initial release was hampered by connection problems that kept players from being able to access the game, play with friends on other platforms, and even making some lose out on drops of some of the game’s most powerful Legendary gear, but People Can Fly has alleviated most of the issues in the time since, and reception to the New Horizon update was positive, significantly boosting Outriders’s Steam player count and refining the endgame experience for the game’s most dedicated players.