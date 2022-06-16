Are The Cycle Frontier servers down? How to check server status

Update June 16

Developer Yager has notified fans that there will be a brief period of maintenance on servers today. Everyone is advised to leave the game before the maintenance starts because you could lose loot or progression if you don’t. The maintenance will start at 1 AM PT and last for roughly 2 hours. For this period, The Cycle: Frontier servers will be down, but they should come back up after that maintenance is complete. Use the methods outlined below to keep an eye on the official channels for more information.

Hey Prospectors!



We're gonna have another quick maintenance this morning to apply a hotfix. Make sure to evac to the station before it starts! 🚀



Content: Hotfix 1.1.1.

Start: 10:00 AM CEST / 4:00 AM EDT

Duration: Around 2h.



Thanks for your understanding, see you soon! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/RCQB7qKm68 — The Cycle: Frontier (@TheCycleGame) June 16, 2022

Related: What is the exact release time for The Cycle: Frontier?

Original article

Like any other online multiplayer game, The Cycle: Frontier experiences the occasional downtime during which players cannot access the game’s servers. Often these periods are scheduled and announced in advance, though sometimes there can also be unforeseen outages. If you are having difficulty accessing The Cycle: Frontier, you might want to check the game’s server status to determine if the issue is on your side or The Cycle’s. Luckily, this is as easy as clicking a single link.

Where to check the server status of The Cycle: Frontier

Image via Yager

To check if The Cycle: Frontier is currently offline, simply head to the official Server Status page which has up-to-date information on the game’s server status. However, while the page is your best bet to find out if there is a service outage, the reason and expected duration of the outage are not mentioned there. To get a better idea of why The Cycle: Frontier is currently down and when it might be accessible again, you should head to the official Discord. Updates are posted there regularly.

During the closed beta period, The Cycle: Frontier experienced occasional downtime for server upgrades and maintenance. When the game officially launches, these pauses should be far less frequent. Still, if you are having issues connecting to The Cycle: Frontier at any point, the server status page should be your first stop.