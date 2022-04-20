Are the Minecraft Realms servers down? How to check if Realms is down

Minecraft Realms is a really handy service that is a part of the Bedrock Edition version of the game and allows players to subscribe and create private servers. These servers allow players to join the world they have been working on without the host being present and works perfectly with crossplay. If you are having issues accessing your Realm, you may want to check their server status, especially since you are paying for it monthly. Here is how.

Related: What is Error Code 500 in Minecraft and how to fix it?

If you cannot connect to your Minecraft Realm, but your other connections seem to be fine, there may be an issue with that one part of the game. First, to make sure that the problem is not on your end, we recommend restarting your internet router, the game, and the PC or console you are playing on. When that is done, make sure your game is fully updated to the latest version and try again.

If that did not solve the issue, we recommend checking the Mojang Support Twitter page. If there are very wide-ranging issues with the service, the team will post about it here and update everyone. If you are okay with checking an unofficial source, we recommend seeing what DownDetector has to say about the game’s performance recently. Players will often comment on this page and update how their experience is going with the servers being down.