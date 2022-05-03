Are the Quaxly evolution leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet real or fake? Answered

There are few fandoms more desperate for information about upcoming releases than Pokémon fans. As soon as the new Scarlet and Purple games were announced, there was immediate speculation about what the evolved versions of starter Pokémon would look like. With so much demand for new information, every potential leak and rumor is looked at with great intensity.

Recently, images of Quaxly’s potential evolution appeared online, not long after Fuecoco’s supposed evolution did the same. But is there any truth to these rumors?

Are the Quaxly evolution rumors true?

Despite a lot of work by fans to translate the images that appeared on sites like Reddit that purported to show the eventual evolution of the Gen 9 starter, there doesn’t seem to be much more to them than rumors and guesses. Game Freak has yet to issue a statement one way or the other and we wouldn’t expect them to. It is rare for companies to acknowledge leaks like this even if they are true.

While fans are likely to argue back and forth about the validity of these supposed leaks, the fact remains that there isn’t very much to go on. We likely won’t know if these images are true or fake until the game comes out in late 2022.