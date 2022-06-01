Are there gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (SV) will be going in an interesting direction for the series. Rather than having a linear adventure for you to follow from start to finish, it will be an open world adventure, allowing you to explore any region you want to visit while playing the game. You won’t have to focus on a particular area and progress the same way everyone else did. Instead, you can go on a unique adventure and try something new. Because Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an open world, can we expect gyms?

Will Gyms be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It has not been confirmed if gyms were removed for Pokémon SV or not. However, close to the end of the second trailer for Pokémon SV, we see an arena-like area before catching a glimpse of the two upcoming legendary Pokémon. The arena has the iconic PokéBall icon at the center, with flowers in the surrounding area where people would be sitting to watch the large spectacle.

Image via Pokémon Company

We only see the arena in the trailer for a quick moment. With no active battles or people in the surrounding area, we can only speculate this is where a gym would take place.

However, with no confirmation that the Pokémon Company has removed gyms from SV, we doubt they will not be in the game. They have been featured in all of the main Pokémon games. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of the few Pokémon games where it did not have gyms, but that was a unique adventure and not one of the primary games in the series.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more details leading up to the Pokémon SV’s release on November 18. We can’t confirm if Gyms will be in the game or if they won’t be. However, we encourage you to expect them because it will be one of the main Pokémon games.