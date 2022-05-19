Are there microtransactions in Marvel Snap? Answered

A new collectable card game titled Marvel Snap has just been announced. The game is coming to mobile devices as well as PC. Fitting for a collectible card experience, Marvel Snap will allow players to bring many of their favorite Marvel Heroes and Villains to their squad to dual against other players. With that said, it would be a bit of a drag if players could just flat out purchase cards. So, are there microtransactions in Marvel Snap?

Thankfully, the answer is no. Marvel Snap will not contain microtransactions as of right now. If you make your way over to the game’s official announcement trailer, the team stated that they didn’t want players to be able to pay for power since this is a free to play game. By just playing the game, players will be able to collect all of the cards in the game.

The game is advertised as a very quick and face paced game. It was stated that each game lasts around three minutes. It would have been a big bummer if you were constantly running into buffed players every few minutes due to those who payed to have higher level cards. Luckily that will be a problem we will not have to worry about due to the lack of microtransactions in the game. If things change later down the line, we will be there to update you on it.

Marvel Snap is going to offer over 150 Marvel Character. As each month passes, the development team will be adding new cards every month to try to keep the game new and exciting. On top of that, character will have multiple variations of themselves. For example, four separate versions of Star Lord were shown off. One of the cards had a more cartoonish art syle while another was a pixelated version.