Are Valorant’s guns hitscan-based or projectile-based? Answered

Understanding how your weapons work in any first-person shooter is key to success. If your guns are projectile-based, you might try and lead your targets if they are moving sideways, but if they are hitscan, you want your crosshairs right on them as you pull the trigger. When it comes to Valorant, are the guns hitscan or projectile-based?

All guns in Valorant are hitscan-based, meaning that once you pull the trigger, whatever you are aimed at is hit by the bullet instantaneously. Ammunition in the game does not have its own placement in the game like a projectile would in the real world. With that being the case, any enemy you are pointed at will be hit by a bullet the moment you go to shoot. You don’t have to worry about bullet dropoff or how their movement affects your accuracy.

Whether you prefer projectile or hitscan weapons in your shooter games will merely come down to preference. Both sides are represented very fairly in the gaming market. For example, Overwatch has heroes that use only projectile bullets while others use hitscan. Older Call of Duty titles have always been very centered around hitscan weapons, while the recent Warzone mode changed to use projectile, similar to how EA’s Battlefield series also uses projectile. It’s a matter that simply comes down to what feels better for you.