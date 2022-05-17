Arma Reforger minimum requirements and recommended specs

Arma Reforger is the first game in the series to use the Enfusion engine, rendering the incredibly beautiful island of Everon for players to enjoy in the military sandbox title. However, before you know whether to get it for PC or Xbox, you must check if you can run it. This guide covers the minimum and recommended specifications for Arma Reforger, so you don’t buy a came that will crash as soon as you try to open it.

Minimum PC requirements

The minimum specifications your PC must have to run Arma Reforger are as follows. It’s worth noting that we’ve been playing the game on an Alienware gaming laptop that’s a couple of years old, and it runs the game with no issues whatsoever, so your build, no matter how close to this list, will likely be able to do the same.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

Storage : 15 GB of space

Recommended PC requirements

The following list is the recommended PC specs for running Arma Reforger. This is likely what developer Bohemia Interactive has been testing the game on, so it knows that the title runs well using these components. While the game will obviously still work with better parts, it’s questionable how much you can improve the experience by going beyond what’s here.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

Storage : 20 GB of space

As you can see, there’s little difference between these two sets of specs. The added memory, improved parts, and more free space simply mean that the game has more breathing room and will run better as a result.

Best Xbox specs

Arma Reforger, unlike past entries, is also available on Xbox consoles. While there’s nothing you can do about your Xbox specs, you can ensure the best experience by having a superior device. The game runs on Xbox Series S absolutely fine, but you’ll get the best experience if you play on Xbox Series X because that’s the more powerful console.