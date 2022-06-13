Beginner’s Guide to Diablo Immortal – Tips and Tricks for Dungeon Crawling

If you are new to the RPG genre and are stepping into the vast world of Diablo Immortal, you might get intimidated by its sophisticated gameplay. There are nuances to the game that every beginner needs to get familiar with in order to progress smoothly. To help players, we’ve put together the best tips and tricks for Dungeon Crawling in Diablo Immortal.

Leveling Up

Leveling up is the crux of Diablo Immortal, and there are several ways to do so. When completed, it’s no secret that the main storyline quests grant the most XP. However, there will often be scenarios when you cannot progress to the next zone due to being under-leveled even when you have finished all the main quests in hand. In that case, you can run dungeons in the area consistently without taking a break. This will be the best way to earn XP apart from the main story quests. If clearing dungeons become tedious, you can also look toward completing side quests and hidden lairs that can be found randomly.

Turn on Auto Pickup

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Diablo Immortal has an excellent feature that automatically picks up all the items and gears you come across. To turn the feature on, go to the settings menu by pressing the gear icon at the top right of the screen. Once opened, scroll down under the General menu, and you’ll find the Auto Pick Up option, which you need to turn on for Normal, Magic, and Rare. This will save you a lot of time as manually picking up loot can become a hassle, especially when clearing a large wave of mobs.

Do not skip blue exclamation marks

While going through the main storyline quests, you’ll often get a blue exclamation mark on your screen. The mark indicates that a side quest has appeared, which is not mandatory to complete. Many players skip these missions because they focus on the main storyline; however, it’s recommended never to skip these quests since they can reward you with a lot of XP and some sweet gears. Furthermore, these quests are very easy to complete and are not at all time-consuming.

Spend Hilt carefully

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Throughout your journey in the game, you’ll occasionally get Hilt, which is one of the rarest items in the game. Once obtained, you can trade Hilt with the Hilt vendor northeast of Westmarch for some other rare resources. The Hilt vendor can give you high rarity gears, equipment, Legendary Crest, Gems, and some coveted resources. That said, it is recommended not to trade Hilt for any items except for Legendary Crest and possibly Gems. This is because you can farm every other item on the exchange list except for the Crest and Gems.

Mana and Class specific resources have been removed

Unlike any previous Diablo series game, Diablo Immortal doesn’t have a Mana-based system and instead works on a cooldown-based system. This means no matter which class you pick for your journey; you won’t have to collect specific resources to make use of the abilities. Overall, the new system is more geared towards mobile players as you won’t have to spend a lot of time farming for resources.