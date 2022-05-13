Having your controls set so you can feel the most comfortable and give you the most consistency is key to having more success in your game. Luckily, more games allow you to change your controls to your specifications these days. That is even carrying over into phone games like Rainbow Six Mobile. Here are recommendations for the best control settings in Rainbow Six Mobile.

Related: How to lean as you aim in Rainbow Six Mobile

Best control settings in Rainbow Six Mobile

You can adjust your control settings by going to Settings on the main menu and selecting Customize Controls. The next page will show your in-game controls for when you are in a match.

Note: the below settings are what feels good for us personally. Depending on how big your hands are, your phone’s screen size, and your general feeling in the game, your preferences could be different. Change them to what feels best for you.

Button List and HUD Preferences

Starting with the Button List, we recommend having everything on except the Melee button.

In HUD Preferences, have Melee Attack as both your Left and Right Double Tap Effect, so if you double-tap either side of your phone, you will melee anyone right in front of you.

Everything else in HUD Preferences we have kept default, but move them to what feels best for you.

Button placement and Scale

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Next, we need to put your buttons in a comfortable position and size so you can quickly and easily press your most important buttons at vital moments.

First, move your Firing button towards the center and size it to around 1.50. You’ll aim and fire with this, so this is your most important button and should be larger than the others.

Move your Reload to the left of your Firing button and Scale it to around 2.00. It will be pretty large, and you can easily move your thumb over to hit it. Crouch, Mantle, and Barricade should be below your fire button, slightly enlarged.

Move Ping above your Firing button and leave it about the same size. To the left, place your Aim Down Sights and size it about 1.30.

Finally, your Special and Equipment should be placed above Ping and be sized between 1.20 and 1.40. Leave Drone and Cameras in the same spot, but resize them to be easier to press.