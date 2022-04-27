Best Healer build in Crowfall

While there is no “Healer” class in Crowfall, you can still create a healer from the Cleric class. Clerics are able to use their powers to heal their teammates while dealing damage to enemies, though having a dedicated healer is important in MMOs.

There are a few aspects to consider when building the best healer in Crowfall. You first have to find compatible races, then have the appropriate spells, and the proper promotion.

Races that can be Clerics

Of the 12 races you can choose from, these are the races that can become Clerics:

Centaur

Elken

Guinecean

Half-Giant

Human

Stoneborn

The primary stat of a Cleric is Intellect, and each race gives bonus Intellect, which helps a starting Cleric. The race Intellect bonus (from highest to lowest) is:

Centaur (+30)

Guinecean (+22)

Half-Giant (+12)

Stoneborn (+12)

Elken (+10)

Human (+10)

You also want to consider some of the powers that each race can give a Cleric. While a Centaur gets a +30 Intellect bonus, none of its race-specific powers lean towards healing. A Half-Giant might only have a +12 Intellect bonus, but they have skills that boost their Healing Bonus. A Human Cleric is useful because they have an extra Minor Discipline slot even though they have a +10 Intellect bonus.

Talents

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You won’t have enough Talent points to fill out the entire grid, and you will have the opportunity to make your class promotion around Level 14.

You will start with Anointed as that is the first talent to learn. After that, you can choose the following talents on your way to Transcendence (the talent right before the promotion choices):

Prudence – It may not seem to provide as much of an Intellect bonus, but the additional Spirit is useful for keeping your Mana up.

Tend Wounds – This gives you one of your first healing skills, which allows you to heal any ally you target (you have to aim at them) or heal yourself.

Empathy – You will get a significant Mana, Spirit, and Constitution boost. Your Cleric will be able to heal longer and withstand attacks better.

Noble Purpose – It is just before Transcendence and gets us to the promotion faster.

Transcendence – A more powerful heal than Tend Wounds (though it is more Mana intensive)

Promotion choice

After selecting the Transcendence talent, you can choose to promote the Cleric class to one of three options: Radical, Arbiter, and Crusader.

For a healer build, you always want to go with Crusader, as it will enhance Tend Wounds, and it is better suited for healing. While there are good reasons to choose Radical and Arbiter promotions, their healing potential isn’t as good as the Crusader’s. If you want to support your allies — or keep yourself alive — the Crusader is the right choice.

You can then progress the Talent tree to Blessed Protection, as this gives you a skill that puts a barrier on your entire party, followed by Celestial Authority and finishing with Domain: Light.

Choosing Domain: Light is important because it allows your Cleric to equip the Resurrection Minor Discipline, which allows you to revive a fallen ally and not have them return to a Hero Statue to be revived. It will also give the Cleric access to Major Disciplines with good healing skills. Once Domain: Light has been locked in, you are free to pursue other Talents that you like.

Disciplines

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can buy both Major and Minor Disciplines back at the Earth Temple (it is part of the story as well). Two great Major Disciplines are the Pixie and Naiad Disciplines. They are both Light Disciplines, and can only be equipped once you have chosen Domain: Light as the final Talent in the tree.

The Pixie Discipline will give the Cleric the Soothing Winds skill, which is a chain healing spell. The Discipline also comes with the Pix Fix passive, which ensures one additional target when healing and removes the healing reduction (falloff) per target.

The Naiad Discipline provides the Fountain of Life and Cleanse skills. The Fountain of Life provides a large area-of-effect heal that continually heals characters as they stay in the radius. Cleanse will remove all status effects and grant all healed characters temporary immunity.

If you are by yourself or you need an offensive move, you can use the Adjucator Discipline to replace the Naiad Discipline since you already have a number of healing options. But if you are the main healer, it is better to stick with the Pixie/Naiad combination.

Equipment

Equipment isn’t too important for a Cleric focused primarily on healing. Getting the best Mace weapon and armor that you can buy will go a long way. If you play through the Prologue, your equipment will be more than enough for Sky Point.

A good shield will only be necessary if you plan to use Shield Block a lot. Otherwise, you don’t have to worry too much about getting a good shield for anything other than adding to your defense.

Your main offense will mostly be hitting enemies with the Mace while using Flash of Light for damage. A Healer Cleric, if fighting by themselves, will likely be fighting battles of attrition where they will heal themselves while wearing the enemy down. Adding a few offensive skills would not be a bad idea, but Clerics will mostly find success in outlasting enemies, especially when dealing with groups.

There are several good builds for a more offensive Cleric, but for a Healer-based Cleric, this build should satisfy a party’s support needs. You can also tweak this build if you prefer a more offensive Cleric, though sticking with the Crusader promotion is crucial for effective healing.