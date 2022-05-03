Best Hiding Spots on each Phasmophobia Map

When spooks and specters cause problems, people call the best ghosthunters around. Unfortunately, before they can show up and take care of the problem, they need to know what they’re up against. Hence, sending in a group of ghost identifiers to risk their lives for less than minimum wage. That’s where the players of Phasmophobia come in.

Surviving in Phasmophobia requires a mixture of skill, teamwork, and luck, but knowing where to hide when the ghost goes hunting can be the difference between life and the afterlife. While none of them are completely safe, here are the best places to hide on each map in Phasmophobia.

All Small Maps

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Every small map will spawn a few sets of lockers in them. These lockers are almost always your best bet to hide in. If you’re not sure what the lockers look like, then look around the lobby waiting room. There is an example of what you’re looking for along the wall there. When the ghost begins hunting, open the locker, hop in, and then close the door behind you.

If the ghost doesn’t spot you get into the locker and you remain quiet, there is a good chance it will just walk right past you. However, if it spots you it may try to open the locker door. You can try to close the door again to keep it out but it is hit or miss if it will work. As we said, luck does come into it.

This tactic will work on every small map, which includes:

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Edgefield Street House

Grafton Farmhouse

Ridgeview Road House

Tanglewood Street House

Willow Street House

Brownstone High School

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After singing the praises of the lockers in small maps, you’d think that the high school map would be chock full of great hiding spots. However, all those lockers that line the hallways in the school are purely decorative. They are not safe spots to hide in here. However, this is still an American high school, so the best place to hide from bullies or ghosts remains in the bathrooms. The stalls in the high school are reliable places to hide, provided that the ghost doesn’t see you pop into them.

There are bathrooms on each floor of this medium-sized map, so it is a good idea to figure out the best route to one before the ghost starts hunting. In a panic, most of the classrooms have filing cabinets and desks that can break line-of-sight if you become the target of a ghost’s ire.

Maple Lodge Campsite

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Just like in the high school, your best bet here is to hide in the toilet stalls immediately beyond the entrance of the campsite. The ghost will never wander in here unless the player attracts their attention, so they are the safest location on this map.

Prison

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is one of the most difficult maps to survive a hunt, depending on where the ghost room has spawned. The cell blocks are long and the cell bars provide no visual cover, making them useless to break line-of-sight. If the player is trapped in a cell block when the ghost starts hunting, then their best bet is to hide in the Guard Rooms. These are the rooms near the cells that control the lights and the locks in the block. They can break line of sight, but ghosts will still wander into them on occasion, so they still aren’t fool-proof places to hide.

If the ghost is somewhere else in the prison, the best survival strategy is to change floors. Either head up or down a floor to break line of sight and potentially throw the ghost into a state of confusion as it attempts to navigate stairs.

Asylum

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is by far the largest map in Phasmophobia, with a total of 119 total rooms, 111 of which could be chosen as the ghost room. That makes exploring the map a long, tedious task and makes it the most dangerous map to explore. The lack of lockers on this map also makes it tough to find reliable places to hide. However, there is an upside to having so many rooms; there are plenty of places to break line-of-sight.

When the ghost starts hunting, duck into a nearby room and move to the most distant area of it. Each room has several smaller rooms inside it, so you can easily get around the corner to break line-of-sight. As long as the ghost doesn’t see you enter, it might just walk past the room. If its wandering AI leads it into you, then you just have to hope it doesn’t turn the corner to find you, but that’s part of the luck of the game.