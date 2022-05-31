The best items to buy with Pokécoins in Pokémon Go

While you can gather Pokécoins by leaving your faithful companions behind in Gyms, the best way to get a bunch in a short time is to purchase them with real money. When you do that, you want to put those coins to the best use so you don’t feel like you are throwing them away. Here are the best items you can buy with Pokécoins in Pokémon Go.

Best shop items to buy with Pokécoins in Pokémon Go

Incense

Image via Niantic

Incense is an item that draws more Pokémon to you while walking around. During special events, the duration of their use is usually extended so you get more out of them. Using these at any time will make it so you can get a large sum of Pokémon in a short time, no matter where you are.

Item Bag

The Item Bag will extend the max number of items you can have in your inventory before you are denied earning any more. While there are certain ways to still earn items when you have exceeded your number, you will not be able to purchase specific items you want without throwing away others.

Item Boxes

Item Boxes always appear at the top of the store when you enter it and are bundle deals with items in them. You can always get one free one daily, but sometimes you can find some that are absolutely stacked with items you could be on the lookout for. Some appear on this list.

Lucky Eggs

Lucky Eggs give you a short duration of double experience points while playing for a half-hour. This applies to all areas of the game, so if you catch Pokémon, evolve them, enter Raids or battles, or whatever else, you can level up your profile faster which can feel like a slog at times.

Lure Modules

Image via Niantic

Lure Modules can be placed on Pokéstops to draw more Pokémon to that area for a short time. You can also get special-themed Lures that attract a certain type of Pokémon and potentially evolve certain Pokémon at. Combine these with an Incense to draw the max amount of Pokémon possible.

Pokémon Storage

Like the Item Bag upgrade, Pokémon Storage increases the amount of Pokémon you can have before needing to give away some. You will have hundreds of Pokémon at any time, so choosing the ones to get rid of can be hard if you have a list that you want to keep for evolving or battling.

Raid Passes

Raids are probably the highest-profile things to do in Pokémon Go. While you can earn a free pass by visiting a Gym once a day, purchasing a few will make sure you always have them on hand when a particularly important Raid pops up. Remote Raid Passes also will let you participate from a distance, including Raids that your friends invite you to.

Super Incubators

Image via Niantic

Incubators are used to place your Eggs in and will hatch them after you walk the desired amount for that Egg. Super Incubators will lessen the distance you need to travel to hatch the held Egg, so these will make getting through your storage much faster.