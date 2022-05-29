A decade or so ago, JRPGs would be hard to find on PC but in today’s landscape, there are many you can play from Steam and the Epic Games Store. From the magical adventure of Kingdom Hearts to the tough-as-nails boss fights of Elden Ring, here are the best JRPGs on PC, ranked from worst to best.

Worst of the best: Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is an underrated RPG on the PC. It has a great action-RPG battle system, adorable anime visuals, and a grand story that has you building the kingdom of Evermore from scratch. As you finish every side quest, you’ll gain a new person for your town, who can help you fish or build new items for your party. The music by Joe Hisaishi (Howl’s Moving Castle, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away) adds so much flair to each town you visit with the themes that play over the gameplay. You can also try out the new free-to-play MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Valkyria Chronicles

Many PC gamers love to play strategy games, so Valkyria Chronicles may be a good entry point for those new to JRPGs. In a turn-based setup, you’re commanding your soldiers in tactical positions, and it can get intense. You’ll be able to pick a squad out of over 100 customizable characters, so you can make the right team for you. It has an eloquent story played within a World War 2-like era, where you’re the Federation (allies) fighting against the Empire (axis forces). This JRPG has a unique art style as well as it’s inspired by watercolor paintings.

Tales of Arise

Do you like over-the-top action? A darker story with memorable characters? A grand graphical style? If you said yes to all of those, you’ll likely enjoy Tales of Arise. The combat is fast-paced and has you forming a bunch of abilities together to get the most out of your team as they combo their attacks. The graphics are stunning with the graphical overhaul the series received in Tales of Arise. Finally, the characters are relatable as Alphen learns to get out of his shell and Shionne grows to trust others. If you want an epic adventure that will last you hours upon hours, Tales of Arise is a good pick for a JRPG on PC and Xbox if you have one of those.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy is a classic franchise and X is arguably the best in the series. Each of the cast have intriguing backstories and problems they must overcome. The voice acting is top-notch with talents like James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart) as Tidus, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) as Wakka, and Tara Strong (Fairly OddParents, Batman: Arkham City) as Rikku giving captivating performances.

Also, the turn-based combat has never been better with plenty of challenging bosses along the way, and the ability to switch between party members at any time. Don’t forget about the nuanced Sphere Grid system as well, which brings plenty of customization to each character like new moves and stat increases.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX

One of the greatest JRPG series Kingdom Hearts is available on the Epic Games Store for PC players. It compiles some of the best games in the series, including the first, second, and Birth By Sleep. What makes this Disney and Final Fantasy crossover so special is the exciting action-RPG combat system that somehow manages to blend magic, special moves, summons, drive forms and other options into one game. It’s fast and requires some tactical brainpower to be triumphant against your foes in the Kingdom Hearts series.

Also, the amount of detail that Square Enix places into the Disney and original worlds like Hollow Bastion, Traverse Town, and The World That Never Was is outstanding.

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden was once trapped on the long-extinct PlayStation Vita, but JRPG enthusiasts can now enjoy the game on Steam with variable frame rates and dual audio support. It’s a deep turn-based JRPG that has you defeating and collecting beings called Personas. Similar to the Pokemon series, collecting new creatures will give you new abilities to utilize in battle. It also has a cast of compelling characters that you’ll get to know more over time. As you level up your social links with them, their abilities in battle will also grow like defending you from a fatal strike. The narrative is also compelling as you try to figure out the mystery of multiple murders in the small town of Inaba. Hopefully, more Persona-related PC ports are on the way.

Best of the best: Elden Ring

While my heart loves whimsical classics like Kingdom Hearts and Persona 4 Golden, my brain says that Elden Ring is the most optimal JRPG for your money. It exudes a brimming dark atmosphere that dives you deeper into the open world that Elden Ring offers. Its storytelling and world-building grow as you explore. The bosses are tough, but they are masterfully designed as you figure out their patterns and overcome these once-mighty obstacles.

Finally, Elden Ring is a game that exceeds while former FromSoftware fails where your exploration of the open world area grants you more opportunities to get stronger and gain better items. A game like Dark Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is linear in design, giving you a more direct route to progress, while Elden Ring encourages you to try other aspects of the game before returning to a tough boss. It’s a near-flawless game.