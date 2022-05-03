Local specialties are items gathered in the overworld and mainly used to Ascend your characters. While Jueyun Chili is mainly used in cooking recipes, it’s also the Local Specialty requirement for Ascending Xiangling, the free-to-play Pyro character given to all accounts. Xiangling is a powerhouse, and if you’re interested in using her, you’ll want to know the best Jueyun Chili farming route in Genshin Impact.

As with all local specialty farming routes, we recommend having a character on point that can identify Local Specialities on the mini-map. For Liyue, that would be either Yanfei or Qiqi. Also, we recommend using stamina-boosting food, such as Spicy Stew (Cream Stew made by Barbara) or A Buoyant Breeze (Barbatos Ratatouille made by Venti.)

This route will take you approximately 15 minutes if you avoid killing enemies, and will require a lot of gliding and sprinting around. You should gather approximately 105 Jueyun Chilis per run, and you will need 168 of them to fully Ascend Xiangling. If you need more Chilis, you can run this route again in 48 hours, or steal from a friend via Co-Op.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Start at the waypoint shown above and make your way west. Once you’ve gathered the node closest to the border between Mondstadt and Liyue, teleport to Qingce Village. Follow the route through the village and the fields, and you should have ended up with ~40 Jueyun Chilis so far.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Jueyun Karst and follow the route through the mountains. When you reach the ravine, don’t get confused about the icon placements. Half of the Chilis are up on the mountain, which is why we start here first — climbing wastes time, so we try to avoid it whenever possible. After cutting north to grab the few nodes east of Mt. Aocang, teleport to the Waypoint located in the ravine you passed.

Follow the route down to Jueyun Karst and gather the Chilis there. Circling Jueyun Karst may cause you to aggro Fatui enemies, so be careful if you’re not prepared to deal with them. Once done, teleport to the top of Mt. Aocang. Glide down to the node located nearby at the bottom of the mountain, and then follow the route south alongside the lake to wrap up the run.