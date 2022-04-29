Best Kawaii Fortnite Skins

Since its release, Epic Games’ Fortnite has seen the addition of a wide variety of skins. Amidst several big-name collaborations that have resulted in the introduction of some coveted skins and regular skins that are released from time to time, there are some cute skins that are sure to make everyone go Kawaii. Since there are now an outrageous amount of skins in the game, we’ve listed the best 5 Kawaii Fortnite skins that you might have forgotten about.

Bushranger

Image via Epic Games

Some of the skins in the list are no longer available for purchase from the in-game shop. However, Bushranger is one such skin that is usually available in every season. Apart from the fact that the skin is exceptionally adorable, it also gives the players a slight camouflage as it meshes very well with the flora.

Guff

Image via Epic Games

Guff has a nonchalant look that attracts many players, and it seems aloof even when murdering opponents on the battlefield. The skin has a cuddly appeal, and the blank expression on its face only makes it better.

Monks

Image via Epic Games

How can one not like a small monkey with mitten hands and a red scarf? Much like Kit, Monks has managed to make a special place in the hearts of skin collectors. Fortunately, it’s not a limited period skin, and players can usually get it from the in-game shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Peely

Image via Epic Games

Peely needs no introduction. Released in season 8 of the game, Peely has become one of the most recognized skins of Fortnite, and rightfully so. The skin is so popular that it still gets updated regularly. It also got a dedicated banana store in Chapter 1, Season 9, a massive feat for any skin in the game.

Kit

Image via Epic Games

It’s hard to keep focus in the game when a cute kitten-like skin wreaks havoc on the battlefield. Not to be confused with Meowscles, Kit was a reward for players who reached Level 60 of Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. A kitten riding a robotic suit is sure a sight to behold.