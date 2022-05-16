With Apex Legends Mobile being entirely separate from the core game, that means fans will have new, never-before-seen skins to collect for their favorite Legend. However, one shouldn’t underestimate the number of cosmetics already available. Season 1 brings in dozens of exclusive skins for every character and a majority of the designs don’t disappoint. So, to help find your way to gorgeous cosmetics, here is what we believe to be the best Legend skins in Apex Legends Mobile.

Behind the Wheel – Gibraltar skin

Possibly the best of all, Gibraltar’s Behind the Wheel skin is one of few that can be unlocked via the Extreme Speed event packs. It may take thousands of Gold to finally get ahold, but this skin gives the Legend racing-inspired gear and animated checked flags that run down his sides.

Brand Ambassador – Mirage skin

We don’t know what it is about Mobile, but the level of creativity for some cosmetics is beyond anything we’ve seen in the series before. One skin that comes to mind is Mirage’s Brand Ambassador. The Rare cosmetic seemingly parodies iconic Supreme gear by replacing the signature text with the Legend’s “Bamboozled” catchphrase. Better yet, it can be bought for a light 390 Syndicate Gold.

Burning Rubber – Wraith skin

Another well-crafted skin from the Extreme Speed collection, Burning Rubber gives Wraith a bright red suit with blue lights that go from her waist and up into her gloves. Like the rest of this set, the skin can be obtained by opening the event’s dedicated packs.

Claret-red Collection – Bloodhound skin

The ever-so-stealthy Bloodhound may not have a Legendary skin quite yet, though the Claret-red Collection skin could easily be confused for one. The Epic-rarity cosmetic lends the Legend a sleek maroon jacket with shimmering yellow lights that travel from head to toe.

Freezer Burn – Caustic skin

With the game’s World’s Edge map covered in lava and snow, there’s no better camouflage to have for Caustic than the Freezer Burn skin. It includes a fiery red robe as well as icy blue gloves and boots, making it the most vibrant of his skins. This Rare cosmetic can be bought from the Legends tab for just 390 Syndicate Gold.

Golden Silver Armor – Bangalore skin

Those anticipating a Legendary Bangalore skin will need to wait a bit longer, though the Golden Silver Armor is an excellent substitute. The Epic outfit includes golden knee protectors, shoulder pads, and gloves — all of which are a part of a stylish silver and black outfit. This skin can be obtained for 690 Syndicate Gold.

Ready for Impact – Pathfinder skin

As Pathfinder’s first Legendary skin in Mobile, Ready for Impact lets the Legend sport all-yellow body point and caution signs for knee caps. Those with the Premium Battle Pass can nab the cosmetic at Tier 50.

Solace Drift – Fade skin

Just three Fade skins are currently available in Apex Legends Mobile, but that doesn’t stop Solace Drift from being one of the best in the entire game. The Legendary skin gives Fade a purple full-body racing suit and a frightening mask to match. It can be owned by opening Extreme Speed Packs from the store’s Emporium tab.

Speedy Recover – Lifeline skin

Cat ears on Lifeline? Say less! Aside from its feline features, Speedy Recovery dresses the Legend in an orange and white track suit. As one can probably guess, the cosmetic is another included from the Extreme Speed event, so expect to find it in one of the event’s packs.

Wildfire – Octane skin

As advertised, Wildfire is an Epic cosmetic that disperses animated fire throughout almost all of Octane. To go along with this volcanic theme, the skin also paints the Legend’s clothes with a deathly coal-black. The skin can be found and purchased in the Legends menu for 690 Syndicate Gold.