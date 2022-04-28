When it comes to picking the best Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you have several options. Before selecting a Pokémon to Mega Evolve, you want to consider the situation you’re using it in, such as a raid battle or purely for rewards. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Best Mega Pokémon

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y is easily one of the strongest Mega Pokémon in the game before many legendaries receive their Mega evolutions. It’s a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon capable of doing tremendous damage during a raid, and we cannot recommend it enough as a standard go-to option for raiding with friends.

Mega Gengar

Next, we have Mega Gengar, a choice many would argue as being the top choice. It all depends on the situation, with Mega Gengar being a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. Like its base version, it can be a glass cannon in most battles, but it’s excellent at dealing a huge amount of damage against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon.

Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados is also on the list of the must-have Mega Pokémon. It’s a Water and Dark-type Pokémon, capable of being used against many of the tougher Dragon, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Psychic, and Rock-type Pokémon, and it has several weaknesses you’ll want to consider. It stacks up better than Mega Blastoise, though.

Mega Houndoom

Mega Houndoom is a solid option for a Dark-type Pokémon to use in raids. It can do quite some damage with the snarl fast move and the charged move foul play. While it does have Fire-type attacks, there are better choices, such as Mega Charizard Y or X, that you can use.

Mega Aerodactyl

For Mega Aerodactyl, you’ll want to use this Pokémon when battling against Bug, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, Rock, or Steel-type raid battles. However, you primarily want to focus on its Rock-type attacks, using it for Fire, Flying, and Ice-type raids.

Mega Absol

Mega Absol is another strong Dark-type Mega Pokémon, but it falls below the usefulness of Mega Gyarados and Mega Houndoom. While it’s not as strong, we recommend it for any Ghost and Psychic-type raids. However, you shouldn’t expect it to last too long during a raid because of its lower defense. Therefore, we don’t recommend it for longer encounters.

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard X is vastly different than the Mega Charizard Y version and not as good. It’s a Fire and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it a good choice if you plan to boost other Dragon-type Pokémon in your party for a raid. However, it does have a lower attack than Charizard Y, so it doesn’t pack the same robust moveset, unfortunately.

Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise is a reliable Water-type Mega Pokémon, but Mega Gyarados outclasses it. Although, if a raid calls for strictly Water-type attacks, we recommend you go with Mega Blastoise over Mega Gyarados. We foresee Mega Blastoise leaving this list once other Mega Pokémon have been introduced to the game, such as Mega Swampert.