Best Minecraft axe enchantments

While you might only think of Axes as a tool to gather wood in Minecraft, there are situations where having one on you can save your life. Using an Axe as a weapon will not be as efficient as a Sword, but using it that way can be pretty effective. To do that, though, you are going to want to have some enchantments to give you the most use out of them. Here are the best Axe enchantments you should consider putting on the tool.

What are the best Axe enchantments in Minecraft?

1. Sharpness

Sharpness is a five-level enchantment that increases the damage you will do to mobs and other players with an Axe. If you have this on, you are giving yourself a much better chance of surviving any hostile encounters.

2. Fortune

Fortune is used to drop more items from blocks that you mine. If you are trying to gather a lot of wood in a shorter amount of time, this will be the number one enchantment you want on it. It’s nothing earth-shattering but makes filling up your inventory much quicker.

3. Mending or Unbreaking

Mending will make your Axe slowly repair itself whenever you pick up experience orbs while the item is in your hand. This is better used on Axes used as weapons rather than gathering wood because the latter does not drop experience. For an enchantment that will make it, so your Axe loses its durability much slower, put on Unbreaking.

4. Efficiency

Efficiency makes it so you will mine blocks faster with your Axe. If you have one of the better Axes, this is not necessarily a must-have but could be a nice little boost to gathering items in combination with Fortune.

5. Smite or Bane of Arthropods

Either Smite or Bane of Arthropods should be considered on your Axe if you do not have access to Sharpness. All three are incompatible with each other, so you can only have one. Where Sharpness raises your overall damage, Smite will increase your attack power against undead mobs like Zombies and Skeletons, and Bane of Arthropods makes killing spiders easier.