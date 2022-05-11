Ready to get under the hood in Minecraft and start tinkering? The command line will let you tweak game settings, skip long walks, and spawn a variety of interesting and dangerous entities. Inputting these commands is simple. While playing Minecraft, simply bring up the chat window and add your command after the slash. Here are the best Minecraft console commands and cheats.

Best Minecraft console commands and cheats

For some of the commands listed below, you may also need the list of id codes for various blocks and status effects. You can find a full list of those codes on the Minecraft Wiki, which will differ depending on your version of the game. You can also use /Help to show the available commands for your platform, and /help followed by a command to get more information on that command.

This is far from an exhaustive list of commands but provides a selection of useful and common commands that are broadly available on different platforms, with some basic uses for each.

Block manipulation

/clone – The clone command takes a snapshot of a specified region, and copies it to another set of coordinates. It requires at least three sets of X, Y, Z coordinates. The first two sets define the opposite corners of the area you’re copying from. The third set of numbers indicates the spot where the structure will be copied.

/fill – If you’d like to just create an area dense with a specific block, the fill tool makes that simple. After the command, fill in the X, Y, and Z coordinates, followed by the ID code for the block you want to use.

Chat

/me – The Me command, followed by a third-person statement, will simply share that you “did” that in chat.

/say – The Say command Broadcasts a message in chat to everyone currently playing on the server.

/tell – Whispering secrets? Follow up the Tell command with a player name, then the message, to send the message directly to them and no one else.

Inventory

/clear – If you need a way to wipe out yours or another player’s inventory, the /clear command will do that in short order. You can simply type /clear for yourself, or add a space, then a player’s name, to erase their inventory.

/give – Instantly add an item to any player’s inventory, including yours, using the Give command. Put the player’s name first, the ID number of the item next, and the amount you’d like to give at the end.

Player interaction

/effect – The Effect command has a number of uses, but the two most common are applying or removing status effects to players. To apply an effect, simply add a player’s name and the ID code for any effect. To clear them, instead add the word “clear” after the player’s name, where the status ID would go.

/enchant – The Enchant command works just like Effect, except it applies an enchantment to the item the targeted player is currently holding, rather than the person themselves.

/kill – This one does exactly as it is called. You can use a player name or target a specific mob or NPC. If you don’t provide any parameters, the kill command will kill you instead.

/teleport or /tp – These commands have some minor differences in parameter use, but they both have the same basic functionality; moving players around. The most common use is teleporting yourself to another player or teleporting another player to you. Either way, the first name after the command should be the player you’re trying to move, and the second name is the player at the destination.

Server settings

/op and /deop (Java only) – Use the /op command, followed by a player name, to promote them to an Operator. This will allow them greater access to server commands and settings. If they start abusing their power, the /deop command will strip them of their titles and make them a regular player again.

Keep inventory when you die (Java only) – Use “/gamerule keepInventory true” to change the game rules to allow you to keep your inventory on your person when you die. To revert this, change “true” to “false”.

/list – The List command displays a quick rundown of all the players currently connected to the server.

/setmaxplayers (Bedrock only) – Need to let more people play? Or maybe things are getting a little too crowded? This command will change the total number of players who can connect to you or your server.

Target selector

If you do not feel like typing an entire player’s name out, you can use the following shortcuts to affect them faster or add a little RNG madness to your world.

@p – nearest player

@r – random player

@a – all players

@e – all entities

World interactions