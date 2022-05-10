Best Minecraft Prison servers

Prison servers in Minecraft have been a popular choice for the community to join for years. The premise is to start from scratch and work your way out of the prison. However, the means of doing that varies from server to server. Typically, this involves a serious grind, such as mining, woodcutting, or any other repetitive form of harnessing resources. You can then sell your earned resources for Money, which allows you to rank up to progress and work towards freedom.

All in all, Prison servers center around working towards a goal in a gritty fashion — a strong allure amongst the community who enjoy it. Here is a list of the best Prison servers in Minecraft.

Best Prison servers on Minecraft

Complex Gaming

Image via Planet Minecraft

Aside from an excellent Prison server, Complex Gaming also offers server modes ranging from Pixelmon, Skyblock, Factions, and Creative. They provide a great Minecraft server experience, backed by a loyal player base in the thousands.

IP: mp.mc-complex.com

MineHeroes

Image via MineHeroes

Exercise the benefit of choosing how you want to play in MineHeroes Prison. Upon acquiring rank Z, you are presented with the option to prestige. During your Prison journey, you can create a cell for player shops and storage. A few gameplay features include Enchant Coins, Custom Enchants, and MineCrates.

IP: mc.mineheroes.org

ManaCube

Image via ManaCube

ManaCube features the prison mode titled Olympus, where players mine, farm, and build to progress. In Olympus, you begin as a slave, intending to rank to a Titan. Once reached, you can do one of thirteen rebirths inspired by Greek Gods.

IP: lobby.manacube.net

MCPrison

Image via Planet Minecraft

Experience the first-ever custom aquatic Prison experience in MCPrison, which showcases a few features like Backpack enhancements, Gemstones, Private Mines, Buff Stations, to name a few.

IP: mcprison.com

MineSuperior

Image via MineSuperior.com

Proving as one of the most popular Prison servers, MineSuperior amasses tons of player traffic. Best known for its excellent gameplay and the implementation of Tokens — used to enchant items, including Pickaxes, Axes, Swords, and even Armour.

IP: hubs.mcs.gg

MineVille

Image via MineVille

Aside from their Prison mode, MineVille also hosts a Survival and Skyblock mode. MineVille is best known for its regular updates and extensive content, including custom Enchantments, Crates, Chests, Races, and much more.

IP: play.inpvp.net

OPBlocks

Image via MineVille

OPBlocks showcases a high-quality Prison server that highlights loads of unique content, a friendly community, and staff. They feature the original Candy Prison, a candy-themed version of OP Prison, a riot amongst players.

IP: play.opblocks.com

PikaNetwork

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Pokémon-themed server is great for newcomers and is regularly updated. Outside of the Prison mode, it also features Factions, SkyBlock, BedWars, and more.

IP: play.pika-network.net

Pluteria

Image via Pluteria

Pluteria takes place in space between ten districts with varying locales. The community for this server is growing quickly, so you can get in and see everything this server has to offer.

IP: play.pluteria.com

PURPLE PRISON

Image via 9MineCraft.net

Purple Prison is a server dedicated to solid gameplay. Features include custom plugins, voting and ranking rewards, excess loot, a balanced economy, and consistent challenges that are always fresh and unique.

IP: purpleprison.com