Minecraft speed runs with random seeds can be incredibly frustrating due to their inherent randomness. Thankfully, you can speed run with seed codes to compete in the set seed speed run category. This will let you practice a speed run on a specific seed multiple times. You can do this to climb to the top of the set seed category or use it as consistent practice for your random seed runs. This guide will highlight the best Minecraft speed run seeds and what each of them offers.

Best Minecraft speed run seeds

Current world record seed

Seed: -4530634556500121041

Hailed by many as the best speed running seed in the game currently, this seed spawns you into a massive town directly adjacent to a broken Nether portal. Next to the Nether portal is a Chest full of resources you can use during your speed run. On top of all of this, the portal will teleport you directly into a fortress, allowing you to collect blaze rods immediately. There is also a stronghold nearby for an End portal.

Image via Mojang

Desert Temple

Seed: 1955471898

This Desert Biome seed will spawn you directly next to a desert temple. Inside of the temple lies iron and gold to aid you on your adventure. And if this wasn’t good enough already, there’s also a village nearby that will give you the beds you need to fight the Ender Dragon.

Large village on the sea

Seed: 3740645539312026983

You start off this seed in a very large village that will kickstart your resources beautifully. Across the water channel is a broken Nether portal with a Chest filled with plenty of Obsidian nearby.

Mansion, lava, and more

Seed: -8767654563534078661

A mansion is a fantastic structure for gathering resources, and this seed has one right outside the spawn. And if you need gold, the mansion is conveniently located next to a Mesa Biome. After running this seed a few times, you will quickly realize how a Mesa Biome, a mansion, and surface lava all combine to create a fantastic seed for speedrunning.

Nether portal in a woodland village

Seed: 2483313382402348964

This seed starts you in a wooded area that has a village and broken down Nether portal in it. There are plenty of nearby chests to give you enough Obsidian to jump into the Nether and explore a bastion remnant.

Image via Mojang

Perfect portal

Seed: -6592695132100283900

Although it’s not the flashiest seed, this one spawns you next to an almost complete Nether portal. And if you make your way over to coordinates (17,69,-350), you will see some surface lava waiting for you. Creating a portal on top of the surface lava will take you directly into a fortress connected to a Piglin camp.

Savanna village

Seed: 6254448515498253750

On this world, you spawn into an mashup area of a savanna and desert biome. In the nearby village here, you will have Blacksmith Villagers available to help you get the proper equipment you need to travel into the Nether.

Shipwreck and good spot for the Nether

Seed: 8767524212631430171

Starting out, you have a shipwreck nearby your spawn on this world, and nothing else seems to be that important. However, if you get a Nether portal made, you will teleport to a Nether Fortress and Bastion remnant.

Shipwreck and good spot for the Nether part two

Seed: -6437212011562636058

Similarly to the last entry, this seed will spawn you in an area close to a shipwreck to get some decent starting resources. There is also an underwater ravine nearby that is a perfect spot to travel into the Nether and find a bastion remnant.

Village and nether portal

Seed: 9009759197830545823

This seed is similar to the world record seed but varies slightly. It spawns you near a trench and a Village. Head over to the village and collect beds and resources from the chests. Then jump into the trench where an almost complete nether portal awaits you.