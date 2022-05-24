Best moveset for Alolan Marowak in Pokémon Go

There is a variety of unique Pokémon for you to pick from in Pokémon Go. Many of them are available in unique ways, such as the diverse Alolan Pokémon remade favorites of previous generations. While the original Marowak is a Ground-type, the Alolan Marowak has unique skills and abilities that change how players use it. With it being so different, what is the best moveset for Alolan Marowak?

Best Alolan Marowak moveset

Alolan Marowak is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. While the typing is different, it has the same stats as the original Marowak. It has a maximum CP of 1,835, an attack of 144, a defense of 186, and a stamina of 155. It’s weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves.

These are all of the moves Alolan Marowak can learn.

Fast moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Hex (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn)

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) -9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Bone Club (Ground-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Flame Wheel (Fire-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Shadow Bone (Ghost-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy (has a 20 percent chance to lower target’s defense by 1 stage)

Alolan Marowak has a few more unique options compared to the original form. Its fast move gives you a diverse choice for each one. You definitely don’t want to use rock smash, so you can toss that one out. Choosing between hex and fire spin, while hex does provide a bit more energy, fire spin does enough damage to compensate for the lack of total energy. Fire spin is your best option.

For Alolan Marowak’s charged moves, you want to focus on bone club and shadow bone, Ground-type, and Ghost-type attacks. These are the best options for Alolan Marowak, given how little energy they require and how powerful they are, especially with shadow bone potentially lowering a Pokémon’s defenses. Some Pokémon Go players might prefer shadow ball, but we recommend catching at least one Alolan Marowak with shadow bone.

Overall, Alolan Marowak is an extremely niche choice. The best moveset to teach Alolan Marowak is the fast move fire spin and the charged moves bone club and shadow bone.