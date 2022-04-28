The best moveset for Gyarados in Pokémon Go

Even though Magikarp is not a good Pokémon, it evolves into Gyarados, one of the more powerful choices in any game. In Pokémon Go, you’ll need to collect 400 Magikarp candy to evolve one into a Gyarados, and you want to make sure you have the best one available to you to make the most out of it. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset to teach a Gyarados in Pokémon Go.

Gyarados is a Water and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. It is extremely weak against Electric-type attacks, which means you want to make sure you can shut down any opponent that uses them against you to ensure your Gyarados can survive. Avoid fighting an Electric-type or a Pokémon with Electric-type moves as often as possible with Gyarados.

These are all the moves Gyarados can learn:

Fast attacks:

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy (4.3 damge per turn) – 3 turns

Waterfall (Water-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charge moves:

Aqua Tail (Water-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s defense)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Twister (Dragon-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy

There are several choices for you to select regarding Gyarados’ fast attack, with several good options. However, you want to pick dragon breath when it comes down to the best selection. Along with dragon tail, it provides the most energy each time you use it, but dragon breath happens the quickest, and while it doesn’t have the highest available damage, it can edge out dragon tail.

For charged moves, you have even more choices. We highly recommend going with aqua tail and crunch of the options available to Gyarados. Aqua tail is a decisive Water-type move that doesn’t cost too much energy, enabling you to spam it against an opponent or even use it as bait. With crunch, it’s also a low-energy Dark-type move, capable of potentially rebuffing an opponent. You can swap out the second option for stronger attacks, such as outrage, which is a viable attack and can be helpful against nearly any opponent.

The best moveset to teach Gyarados is the fast move dragon breath and the charged moves aqua tail and crunch.