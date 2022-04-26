When it comes to picking out a good moveset for a Pokémon, you need to take every option into consideration for Pokémon Go. Each choice can dramatically change a Pokémon from being good to bad. For the legendary Pokémon you catch in the game, you want to make sure you’re picking the best options so you can take them into the Master League or to battle in five-star raids. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset for Landorus (Therian) in Pokémon Go.

Landorus (Therian) is a Flying and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s only weak against Ice and Water-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 3,922, an attack of 240, a defense of 153, and a stamina of 173. The Therian Forme of Landorus receives a massive 22-point attack bump but loses two points in defense, which is a fine trade for an already powerful legendary Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Landorus (Therian) can learn.

Fast moves

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack and defense by 1 rank)

For Landorus’ fast move, you want to go with mud shot. This attack provides Landorus quite a bit of energy each time it attacks, giving it access to its more powerful charged moves. While extrasensory could provide a bit more damage, mud shot’s energy boost is far superior, making it the better option.

When consider Landorus’ charged moves, we highly recommend you go with stone edge and superpower. Stone edge is a strong Rock-type move that can be extremely useful in taking down Bug, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type Pokémon. With it, Landorus’ biggest weakness, Ice-types, would struggle against it, making it much harder to defeat. Next, you want to go with superpower, a strong Fighting-type move that will be supereffective against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. Having two charged moves capable of defeating Ice-types gives Landorus plenty of flexibility.

The best moveset for Landorus (Therian) is the fast move mud shot and the charged moves stone edge and superpower.