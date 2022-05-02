There are multiple legendary Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon appear for a short time, giving you a chance to add them to your collection before they disappear. Latias is one of these legendary Pokémon, and when you catch it, you want to make sure you teach it the best moves possible to use in battles. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Latias in Pokémon Go.

Latias is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,510, an attack of 192, a defense of 206, and a stamina of 162. For PvE, it has an attack of 228, a defense of 246, and a stamina of 190.

Here are all of the moves Latias can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Mist Ball (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 60 energy (50% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Latias does not have too many choices when selecting a fast move. Of the options, we recommend going with dragon breath. It’s an attack that provides Latias more energy each time you use it and does more damage overall. It’s a superior choice to the Psychic-type attack, zen headbutt.

When it comes to selecting a charged move, we will recommend you go with mist ball and outrage. Mist ball is a robust Psychic-type move with a good chance for a debuff against an opponent, and outrage is another similarly powerful Dragon-type move. However, the two are nearly identical, with outrage doing 10 less damage, and it does not provide any chance for a debuff.

The best moveset to teach Latias is the fast move dragon breath and the charged moves mist ball and outrage.