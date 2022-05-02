You can have a great Pokémon in your roster, but it’s pretty easy for it to fail if you don’t teach it the correct moveset. Latios is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go, and it has a powerful moveset you’ll want to teach it. Because you can only catch it at limited times, you want to make sure you add it to your collection while you can. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Latios in Pokémon Go.

Latios is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,812, an attack of 223, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 162. For PvE, it has an attack of 4,310, an attack of 268, a defense of 212, and a stamina of 190.

Here are all of the moves Latios can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Luster Purge (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 60 energy (50% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defenses by one rank)

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

When you consider picking a fast move, you want to look at the attack’s overall damage and energy generation. Of the two choices Latios has, you want to go with dragon breath. It’s a faster move than zen headbutt, and it provides more energy each time you use it. It’s far superior in every regard.

For Latios’ charged moves, we recommend grabbing dragon claw and luster purge. Although luster purge costs a good amount of energy, you can use dragon claw to bait out a shield against an opponent and deliver the high-powered luster purge to an opponent who has already used both of their shields. This Psychic-type move is effective against Fighting and Poison-types, and you don’t want to use it against Dark-types.

The best moveset to teach Latios is the fast move dragon breath, and the charged moves dragon claw and luster purge.