Togekiss is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go and add to your collection. If you’re looking to compete in the Master League, Togekiss has often used a direct counter to specific Pokémon teams, and you’ll want to consider adding it to your team if you’re searching for a powerful Fairy-type. To make the most out of it, you need to teach it the correct moves. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset for Togekiss in Pokémon Go.

Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type attacks. Because it’s resistant to Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type moves, you’ll regularly see it in the Master League, but you’ll want to be careful with how you use it.

Best Moveset for Togekiss

These are all of the moves Togekiss can learn.

Fast moves

Air Slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Charm (Fairy-type) – 16 damage and 2 energy per turn (5.3 damage per turn)

Hidden Power (All-types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Ancient Power (Ground-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy (10 percent chance to increase user’s attack and defense by two ranks)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

When selecting Togekiss’ fast move, you want to go with the fast move charm. Charm does not give Togekiss the highest amount of energy per turn of the available choices. However, you can offset it with the damage, and having a strong Fairy-type fast move makes Togekiss a standout choice for every league.

Next, we have Togekiss’ charged moves. You have a handful of choices to go with, and of those options, we recommend you select ancient power and flamethrower. Ancient power is a suitable charged move that doesn’t require too much energy and does a decent amount of damage. You can use this to bait out an opponent’s shields, and there’s a slight chance to boost Togekiss stats. You’ll want to use flamethrower for the second option, which is the best charged move this Pokémon can use in the Master League.

The best moveset to teach Togekiss is the fast move charm and the charged moves ancient power and flamethrower.